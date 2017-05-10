Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing his right ACL during a collision with the outfield wall Tuesday night against Pittsburgh.

Toles was injured in the seventh inning trying to catch Andrew McCutchen's ground-rule double to left field that ended Dodgers starter Julio Urias' no-hitter bid.

Toles, 24, is batting .271 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games this season.

The Dodgers said his surgery will take place in approximately two weeks.