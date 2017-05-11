Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill pitched five no-hit innings in a second rehab start Thursday night and appears on track to return to the team's rotation next week.

Editor's Picks Dodgers' Toles out for year after tearing ACL Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday night and will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced.

Francona's son: Dodgers firing discriminatory Nick Francona has sparked an MLB probe of the Dodgers after the son of Indians manager Terry Francona complained he was unjustly fired, alleging discrimination based on his veteran service. 1 Related

Hill, who has made two trips to the 10-day disabled list this season with a blister on his pitching hand, had said before the game he was targeting a start against the San Francisco Giants next Tuesday.

Hill threw 68 pitches and struck out three while starting for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. But he also walked three and hit two batters.

Hill was acquired by the Dodgers from the Oakland A's in a trade last season, then resigned with Los Angeles for three years and $48 million.