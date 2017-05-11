        <
          Phillies extend Pete Mackanin through '18 plus club option

          10:19 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have extended manager Pete Mackanin's contract through next season with a club option for 2019.

          Mackanin is 121-160 since replacing Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. He was in the final year of a contract before signing a new, two-year deal on Thursday.

          The move comes after the Phillies have lost 10 of 12 games to fall to 13-19.

          Mackanin served as Philadelphia's bench coach for four seasons from 2009-12 under Charlie Manuel. The team won three of its five consecutive National League East Division titles in that span. He became the third-base coach in 2014 and served in that role until Sandberg abruptly resigned.

          Mackanin is 174-213 in his managerial career, including stints as an interim manager with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

