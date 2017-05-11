Seattle Mariners left-hander Ariel Miranda and outfielder Guillermo Heredia were delayed by visa issues and are not expected to arrive in time for the start of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Miranda and Heredia did not travel with the rest of the team to Canada on Wednesday. They were en route to Toronto on Thursday and were expected to join the team midgame.

The Mariners said the problems were just a mix-up, and manager Scott Servais said Heredia would be available to play after he arrived at the park.

Seattle also will be without second baseman Robinson Cano against the Blue Jays. He was a late scratch with a sore right quadriceps muscle, and Mike Freeman will start in his place.

Cano suffered the injury Tuesday and aggravated it further during Wednesday's game.

Taylor Motter, the hero of Tuesday night's comeback win over the Phillies, will replace Heredia in left field for the Mariners.

Both Heredia and Miranda are originally from Cuba.