Angels slugger Mike Trout will return to the lineup after missing five consecutive games because of a tight left hamstring.

Los Angeles hosts the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Trout's hamstring bothered him during warmups last Saturday, and the center fielder was a late scratch for a home game against the Astros. On Monday, general manager Billy Eppler said an MRI exam came back "clean and normal.''

The reigning AL MVP sat out five straight games for the first time as a regular major leaguer and missed his sixth game in seven with a tight left hamstring. He tested the leg running and doing work in the outfield Wednesday, after which manager Mike Scioscia said he was hopeful the center fielder would be in the lineup Thursday.