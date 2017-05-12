The New York Mets placed Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list Friday, one day after the star closer was diagnosed with a blood clot in his pitching shoulder.

The Mets announced the roster move before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. First baseman Lucas Duda was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.

The Mets did not disclose any further information about Familia's condition or whether he will need surgery, but general manager Sandy Alderson is expected to further address the situation later Friday. The former All-Star was scheduled to see Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis.

Familia, who had a career-high 51 saves last season, is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves this season.

He is the second significant Mets pitcher to be potentially sidelined for an extended period this season. Ace Noah Syndergaard is on the 60-day disabled list and isn't expected back until at least the All-Star break because of a torn muscle behind his right arm.