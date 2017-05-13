Chris Iannetta leaves the game after being hit in the face by Pittsburgh's Johnny Barbato's 93-mph fastball in the seventh inning. (0:26)

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta was hit in the mouth by a pitch during his at-bat in the seventh inning of Friday night's 11-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and had to leave the game.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Iannetta split his top lip open and was taken to the hospital to be examined. The team will have an update on his status Saturday.

"He was up walking around. Everything was OK," Lovullo said. "Anytime there's head trauma, anytime a pitch hits you in that area, you are never comfortable until a diagnosis is made, so we're using every precaution possible to make sure he's OK."

Chris Iannetta was taken to a hospital following Friday night's game after taking a 93 mph fastball to the face.

Leading off the seventh, Iannetta appeared to turn into the pitch, a 93 mph fastball from reliever Johnny Barbato.

Iannetta remained facedown in the dirt for several minutes, and blood was dripping off his face as trainers attended to him. He was able to walk off the field with help, holding a cloth to his face.

Iannetta finished 1-for-3, including a solo home run in a seven-run third inning.

In the ninth, Arizona reliever Tom Wilhelmsen hit Pittsburgh's Chris Stewart in the leg. Stewart quickly went to first base without incident.

Lovullo, though, said he thought the pitch that hit Iannetta "just got away from their pitcher. I'll stand by that."

