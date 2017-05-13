Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma is expected to miss four to six weeks because of inflammation in his right shoulder, the team announced.

Iwakuma was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and underwent testing Friday in Seattle. The Mariners' medical director, E. Edward Khalfayan, confirmed the initial diagnosis of shoulder inflammation.

Iwakuma, 36, is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts this season, his sixth with the Mariners.

Seattle has been plagued by injuries to its rotation this season, as Iwakuma is the fourth Mariners starting pitcher to be placed on the DL this season, joining Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Drew Smyly. Yovani Gallardo is the only starting pitcher from Seattle's projected rotation to stay healthy this season.