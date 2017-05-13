The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with star right fielder Bryce Harper on a contract for the 2018 season, the team announced Saturday.

Harper will make $21.625 million next season, as first reported by FanRag Sports and confirmed by ESPN.

The agreement locks up Harper for his final arbitration-eligible year. He can become a free agent after the 2018 season.

The four-time All-Star and 2015 National League MVP is hitting .372 this season with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. His batting average is second in the majors to teammate Ryan Zimmerman.