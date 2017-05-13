Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after being out with a blister on his right thumb, the team announced Saturday.

Volquez had struck out nine before leaving his most recent start May 2 in the fifth inning due to the blister. He said the ailment made it difficult to grip the baseball and have command of his pitches.

He is 0-4 this season with a 4.71 ERA.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Brian Ellington was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Ellington had made two relief appearances in the past week, allowing five hits but zero earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.