          Marlins' Edinson Volquez returns to team after blister on thumb

          4:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after being out with a blister on his right thumb, the team announced Saturday.

          Volquez had struck out nine before leaving his most recent start May 2 in the fifth inning due to the blister. He said the ailment made it difficult to grip the baseball and have command of his pitches.

          He is 0-4 this season with a 4.71 ERA.

          In a corresponding move, right-hander Brian Ellington was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Ellington had made two relief appearances in the past week, allowing five hits but zero earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

