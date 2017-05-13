Cubs 2015 first-round pick Ian Happ talks about getting the call up to the Cubs from Salt Lake City. (1:10)

ST. LOUIS -- With several position players ailing, the Chicago Cubs called up 2015 first-round pick Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and inserted him into the starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Happ, 22, is playing right field and batting second for the defending world champions.

"I feel great," Happ said after arriving in St. Louis. "Excited to be a part of this and ready to go."

Happ has impressed since appearing in his first big-league spring training camp in February. He hit .383 with five home runs in the Cactus League then carried that over to the start of his Triple-A season. He was hitting .298 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs before getting called up.

Happ had missed time recently with a bone bruise on his left thumb but came back hot.

"It's good to be healthy," he said. "Good to come back feeling strong. I've been locked in for the last few days. It's been good."

Happ likely will only be needed for a few days, but manager Joe Maddon wouldn't commit to a timeline as he has several players banged up because of various ailments. MVP Kris Bryant was a late scratch on Friday due to a stomach ailment and out of the lineup on Saturday as well. Ben Zobrist (back) and Addison Russell (shoulder) are only available for pinch-hitting duties.

"How long is he (Happ) going to stay?" Maddon said. "I have no idea. It could be short; it could be longer than that. I don't know."

The call-up of Happ means the Cubs are employing their No. 1 picks from 2011-15. Their starting lineup Saturday includes five players with less than a year of experience each. Maddon isn't concerned because they're all ultra-talented, including the switch-hitting Happ.

"Go out there, have fun and compete," Maddon told his newest player.

Happ, meanwhile, is trying to slow things down for his major league debut.

"Take it in and enjoy it," he said. "This is one of those situations where you might wake up tomorrow and not remember what happened."

ESPN.com's Keith Law had Happ ranked as the 63rd-best prospect in baseball entering the season.