CLEVELAND -- Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians was interrupted for several minutes when a squirrel ran on the field during the sixth inning.

The squirrel raced in from right field and reached the area around the pitcher's mound, forcing the umpires to halt play. The squirrel, which was cheered by the Progressive Field crowd, ran into foul ground and headed behind home plate but quickly returned to fair territory.

This squirrel was cheered by fans at Progressive Field before jumping into the stands, allowing play between the Twins and Indians to continue. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Twins manager Paul Molitor left the dugout to speak with plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, and Twins pitcher Jose Berrios threw his arms up in frustration.

Several members of the grounds crew chased the squirrel down the right-field line before it finally hopped into the stands, allowing play to continue.

The squirrel's presence didn't help the Indians. The inning ended when Michael Brantley flied out on the second pitch after the delay.