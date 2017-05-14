MILWAUKEE -- The New York Mets announced Saturday that injured closer Jeurys Familia should be able to resume throwing in about six weeks, with a full return to "competitive pitching" in three to four months.

Familia underwent surgery Friday to repair a "blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery" on his right side, according to the Mets' release. The surgery was performed in St. Louis by Dr. Robert Thompson, who also operated on Mets righty Matt Harvey last July, after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

That time frame suggests that it's possible that Familia can return before the end of the 2017 season, a prospect that seemed murkier on Friday, when the club first announced Familia's surgery.

"From my [standpoint], it turned out a lot better than what I had heard, what I was thinking it might be," Mets manager Terry Collins said before Saturday's update. "I have not heard a time frame, but I know according to [Mets trainer] Ray [Ramirez], the surgery was a little different than the other guys. It actually turned out to be -- no surgery is good -- but better than it could have been."

Familia saved 51 games for the Mets last season and had saved three games in 2017 since returning from a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.