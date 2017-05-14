ST. LOUIS -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn't done criticizing the slide rule at second base that cost his team a run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He followed up a postgame rant with a more sarcastic tone on Sunday morning.

"I have some other additions to it," Maddon said. "We should eliminate the headfirst slide. That is a dangerous slide. Your hand could [get hurt], your eye could get poked out. All these different things can occur on a headfirst slide.

"I think face masks should be mandatory for all hitters. And pitchers have been hit in the head by line drives several times, so pitchers should be forced to wear helmets."

Maddon wasn't finished, as he thinks Major League Baseball has gone too far in the name of protecting players due to isolated incidents over the years. On Saturday, Cubs rookie Ian Happ slid into second base to break up a double play but slid a little past the bag, causing the umpires to declare the batter out as well. The inning-ending double play negated a run, as Kyle Schwarber was crossing the plate as Anthony Rizzo was crossing first. Rizzo was subsequently called out.

"I have no idea why these rules are part of our game," Maddon said right after the loss. "There was an out created there. That was just one out they did not have to earn. I totally, absolutely disagree with that. It has nothing to do with safety and protecting the middle infielder."

Maddon took the night to think of other ways the league can keep players safe. Face masks and no headfirst slides were just a couple of his "ideas."

"I thought of other ways for protectionism," Maddon continued. "I think there should be a cage in the on-deck circle so on-deck guys can stand behind the screen and not get hurt.

"I think there needs to be cup checks as players are running on the field in order to prevent the loss of future families."

Maddon indicated he has not heard from the league office about his critiques but wouldn't be surprised if it called him.