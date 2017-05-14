Former big league umpire Steve Palmero has died at the age of 67.

Palermo made his debut in the AL in 1976. His career was abbreviated after he was shot in the back on July 7, 1991, while coming to the aid of a robbery victim in the parking lot of a Dallas restaurant.

"Steve Palermo was a great umpire, a gifted communicator and a widely respected baseball official, known in our sport for his leadership and courage. He had an exceptional impact on both his fellow Major League Umpires and baseball fans, who benefited from his ability to explain the rules of our game," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Palmero was told he'd never walk again after the shooting, but recovered in time to throw the first pitch of the 1991 World Series three months later, using a cane and leg brace. He continued to work in baseball as an umpire supervisor with MLB.