Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price threw 75 pitches in a five-inning simulated game on Sunday and said he feels "ready to go."

Price had been scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, but inclement weather forced him to pitch a simulated game instead.

He said "everything went well," and he will pitch again for Pawtucket on Friday night in Buffalo.

David Price has not pitched since feeling discomfort in his left elbow after throwing two innings in a simulated game on Feb. 28. AP Photo/David Goldman

"I threw all of my pitches to both sides of the plate," he said. "I did really well today."

Price had not pitched since feeling discomfort in his left elbow after throwing two innings in a simulated game on Feb. 28.

He did not require surgery, instead embarking on a program of rest and then strengthening exercises.

On Sunday, Price said his elbow "feels good" and he has "no complaints."

Manager John Farrell has said Price would need at least two rehab starts before the team considers activating him off the disabled list.

"If I didn't feel confident in my abilities to go out there and pitch well, I wouldn't do it," Price said Sunday when asked about the rehab process. "I wouldn't put myself at risk and I wouldn't put the team at risk. ... I feel like I'm ready to go."