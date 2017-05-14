Karl Ravech sits down for an in-depth conversation with Derek Jeter as he prepares to have his number retired at Yankee Stadium. (6:30)

On Sunday night, No. 2 was No. 1 as the New York Yankees retired Derek Jeter's iconic jersey number in a ceremony held before the team's game against the visiting Houston Astros.

The Yankees retired Jeter's number, gave him a plaque in Monument Park, gave him a ring to commemorate the honor and unveiled a new "Monument Park blazer" given to those who've been commemorated in the team's shrine behind center field.

Joined by his wife, parents, sister, nephew and grandmother, Jeter thanked his family and the Yankees organization, but spent most of his time during his brief on-field addressing the fans.

"I was asked recently if I could trade places with one person, who would it be," Jeter recounted. "There isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever. And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports."

Jeter won five World Series over his 20-year career with the Yankees and seemed to save his best for the postseason, earning the moniker Mr. November.

The 14-time All-Star shortstop's No. 2 is the 21st number retired by the franchise and is the final single-digit number to be retired by the Yankees.

Jeter is the Yankees' leader in hits (3,465), games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358) and retired as the franchise's longest tenured captain.

"You know, you play here in New York for 20 years," Jeter said. "I learned that time flies, memories fade, but family is forever and I'll be eternally grateful to be a part of the Yankees family, so I can't thank you guys enough. Thank you very much."