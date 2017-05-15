The Arizona Diamondbacks are bracing for A.J. Pollock to miss extended time after the star center fielder suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pollock said he "felt a little grab" in his right groin while running up the first-base line on a single in the 10th inning Sunday. He limped to the base and left the game with a trainer shortly after.

The Diamondbacks said Pollock and fellow outfielder David Peralta, who also exited the extra-inning loss with a glute injury, both will be examined Monday.

"It wasn't good, I don't know," Pollock told reporters, according to MLB.com. "We'll see on [Monday]. ... These things, you do it and the next day is when you really want to evaluate it."

According to the Arizona Republic, the injury-plagued Pollock was frustrated with his latest health issue and repeatedly answered "tomorrow" when asked by reporters how serious he thought the injury was.

"I was like feeling really bad [for Pollock], said Peralta, who added that he did not think his own injury was serious. "Hopefully it's nothing really bad for him. We'll see."

Peralta was removed from the game in the seventh inning for precautionary reasons, but the veteran right fielder said he did not think his injury was serious.

Pollock and Peralta both are key offensive players for the Diamondbacks, who have lost seven of their past 11 games. They are 21-18 this year after a posting disappointing 69-93 record in 2016.

Pollock, Arizona's leadoff hitter, is batting .299 with 11 stolen bases and 26 runs scored, while Peralta, who primarily bats second in the lineup, is batting .301.

"I'm on the record as saying this all the way along," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Last season was one where this ballclub missed those two players. They're very important to us. We don't want to miss them again."

Pollock missed most of last season after suffering a broken elbow just before Opening Day, appearing in just 12 games. Peralta played 48 games last season because of a wrist injury.