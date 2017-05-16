The New York Mets, in an effort to help fix their bullpen woes, have signed right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez while placing shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list, the team announced Tuesday.

The DL move for Cabrera, who suffered a sprained left thumb May 6, was retroactive to Sunday. In addition, closer Jeurys Familia, who may miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a blood clot in his pitching arm, was moved to the 60-day DL.

Ramirez, who elected for free agency after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, has a 8.71 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings this season for Toronto and the San Francisco Giants.

The Mets' bullpen gave up eight runs in two innings Sunday to squander a 7-1 lead, and then gave up six runs in the eighth inning Monday. Overall, Mets relief pitchers have a 5.26 combined ERA -- fourth-worst in the major leagues.

New York relievers have given up seven homers in the past five games and compiled a 13.80 ERA over 15 innings.

The Mets will be the sixth team for Ramirez, 27, over the past two seasons. He pitched for the Cubs, Brewers and Twins last season and has a 3.72 ERA over four seasons.