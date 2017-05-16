        <
          Indians promote top OF prospect Bradley Zimmer

          1:06 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Cleveland Indians, in an attempt to bolster their injury-plagued outfield, promoted top prospect Bradley Zimmer amid a series of roster moves Tuesday.

          Zimmer has played the majority of his minor league career in center field and could replace Abraham Almonte, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, in Cleveland's lineup.

          Almonte was placed on the DL one day after leaving Monday's game with a sore right shoulder. Cleveland also is without outfielder Brandon Guyer, who will miss four to six weeks with a wrist injury.

          The Indians also recalled right-hander Shawn Armstrong from Triple-A Columbus, optioned infielder Yandy Diaz to Columbus and designated right-hander Carlos Frias for assignment Tuesday.

          Zimmer, 24, was Cleveland's first-round draft selection in 2014. He was off to a solid start this season at Columbus, batting .294 with five home runs, nine stolen bases and a .532 slugging percentage in 33 games. He was rated as the Indians' third-best prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Keith Law.

