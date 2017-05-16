DENVER -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis says he has finished his last round of chemotherapy two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread.
Bettis posted a photo Tuesday on his Instagram account of his new daughter sitting on his lap and his wife standing nearby.
The 28-year-old Bettis had surgery in November to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy. There's no timetable for his return to the NL West-leading Rockies.