CHICAGO -- Cubs star Kris Bryant is back in the starting lineup after missing three games because of an illness.

Bryant got the start in right field for the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati. The NL MVP is batting .299 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 34 games.

Manager Joe Maddon said outfielder Jon Jay is also available and second baseman Ben Zobrist could have played, but he wants to be cautious with him. Jay and Zobrist have been dealing with back issues.

Also Tuesday, outfielder Jason Heyward tested his hand injury with live batting practice on the field. Heyward is on the 10-day disabled list with a sore knuckle on his right hand.