Seattle Mariners reliever Edwin Diaz has been removed as the team's closer, manager Scott Servais told reporters Tuesday.

Servais indicated that the demotion is not permanent, saying that Diaz needs to make changes to his mechanics and that the Mariners don't want the hard-throwing right-hander working on those adjustments during games. Mariners reliever Edwin Diaz has been removed from the closer's role in order to work on changes to his mechanics, manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Diaz has a 5.28 ERA and seven saves this season but has struggled of late, allowing five runs and three home runs over his past seven appearances.

Servais said the Mariners will use a committee in save situations for the time being. Tony Zych recorded the save in Monday's victory over Oakland after replacing Diaz, who walked four straight batters and allowed two runs.

Diaz, 23, went 0-4 with 18 saves and a 2.79 ERA last season, recording 88 strikeouts in just 51 2/3 innings.