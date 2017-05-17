Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte is expected to miss three to five weeks with a high-grade strain of his biceps tendon, the team announced Wednesday.

Almonte was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI, which revealed the nature of his injury.

He is the third Indians outfielder currently on the disabled list, as Brandon Guyer and Austin Jackson also are sidelined.

The Indians called up top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer on Tuesday to help replenish their outfield. The outfielder went 0-for-3 in his major league debut Tuesday night in the Indians' 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Zimmer, 24, was Cleveland's first-round draft selection in 2014. He was off to a solid start this season in Columbus, batting .294 with five home runs, nine stolen bases and a .532 slugging percentage in 33 games. He was rated as the Indians' third-best prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Keith Law.

Almonte, who has made 22 starts in right field and four in center field this season, is hitting .221 with one home run and six RBIs this season.