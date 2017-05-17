NEW YORK -- Given his team's fast start after jettisoning veterans last summer, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will consider adding players as the trade deadline approaches in July.

Steinbrenner said New York will not trade top prospects. In hindsight, he said he should have agreed to start the team's retooling earlier than last summer to open roster spots for catcher Gary Sanchez and right fielder Aaron Judge.

Speaking Wednesday at the baseball owners' meeting, Steinbrenner said starting pitching has been a "pleasant surprise." He cited rookie Jordan Montgomery, Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia.

Steinbrenner also singled out Starlin Castro, Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks for praise.

As for the offseason, he promised to be active in the free-agent market, but added "to what degree and in what areas remains to be seen."