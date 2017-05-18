KANSAS CITY -- Alex Rodriguez was noticeably absent at Derek Jeter's No. 2 retirement ceremony Sunday at Yankee Stadium. What no one has been able to fully answer is, was A-Rod even invited?

When asked Wednesday if he was invited to the Jeter festivities, Rodriguez said that it was Mother's Day.

"I was with my mother," A-Rod said, declining to elaborate.

A-Rod said he watched the whole ceremony on TV and lavished the event with praise. He mentioned he used social media to honor Jeter.

"I especially liked Dr. Jeter and Mrs. Jeter on the field," Rodriguez said, referring to Jeter's parents. "It was a great day and very well deserved."

The frosty relationship between former Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez, left, and Derek Jeter stems back to their days as players. G Fiume/Getty Images

A-Rod and Jeter were once close friends, but Jeter iced Rodriguez out after a 2001 Esquire article in which A-Rod played down Jeter's impact as a player. The lingering resentment was a constant story when the two were teammates with the Yankees. The two have claimed they have smoothed things over, but it seems Jeter might have gone out of his way to not invite A-Rod to his big day.

On Sunday, when asked why Rodriguez wasn't in attendance, a Yankees spokesman referred the question to Rodriguez's spokesman, who said Rodriguez was in Miami with his mother.

A-Rod, who is being paid $21 million not to play this year for the Yankees, will call the Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals for Fox Sports 1 on Thursday as an analyst.