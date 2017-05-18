ATLANTA -- Braves slugger Freddie Freeman had to leave Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting struck on the left wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning.

The umpires initially ruled that Aaron Loup's pitch did not hit Freeman. But with Freeman in obvious pain, the Braves challenged the call, and it was reversed after a video review.

Freeman headed to the clubhouse instead of first base. There was no immediate word on the seriousness of the injury.

Johan Camargo came in as a pinch runner and stayed in the game at third base. Jace Peterson shifted over to take Freeman's spot at first base.

Freeman entered Wednesday's game hitting .343 and was tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.