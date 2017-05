Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty did not take a liking to Jose Bautista flipping his bat and slowly trotting around the bases after his home run. To Bautista, "It's part of the game. It's emotions." (0:56)

Benches emptied in the Blue Jays-Braves game Wednesday night after Toronto slugger Jose Bautista homered to left field, stood at home plate and stared toward pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping the bat away with a towering toss in Atlanta.

Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first, and Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki was waiting for Bautista when he touched home.

No punches were thrown, but O'Flaherty didn't mince words about Bautista's actions.

"That's something making the game tough to watch,'' the pitcher said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with [the Braves holding] a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough.''

Editor's Picks Braves slugger Freeman exits game after HBP Braves slugger Freddie Freeman had to leave Wednesday's game in the fifth inning after getting struck on the left wrist by a pitch. X-rays were inconclusive, and he will have more tests Thursday.

O'Flaherty then brought up a huge punch that Bautista took just over a year ago during a scuffle with Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor.

"I'm surprised he's ready to fight after last year,'' O'Flaherty said with a disdainful chuckle.

For his part, Bautista said he hoped to move on.

"I understand why [the Braves] would be upset in that situation, and I just told them how I felt," he said, according to the Toronto Sun. "Basically just let them know that I wasn't trying to show up anybody and hopefully it's in the past. It has nothing to do with [frustration], but it was definitely not something that was fitting for the moment.

"Sometimes our competitive juices come out in the wrong moment. We have to deal with it between the lines like men -- I feel like I did that and hopefully that's enough."

Toronto manager John Gibbons downplayed Bautista's bat flip.

"Nobody's ever seen that before?'' Gibbons said mockingly.

The Bautista bat flap wasn't the only eventful incident for the Blue Jays, whose 8-4 defeat marked their third straight loss.

Outfielder Kevin Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh and claimed he was quick-pitched by Atlanta's Jason Motte, yelling toward the mound before Suzuki stepped in to calm things.

"It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled-for," Pillar said, according to the Sun. "It's part of the game, it's just I'm a competitive guy and [it was] heat of the moment.

"Obviously, I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong. It was all me."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.