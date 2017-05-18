The Milwaukee Brewers are moving struggling right-hander Wily Peralta to the bullpen.

Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta's replacement in the rotation will be announced on Thursday.

"It's something that it's kind of time for, we think," Counsell told reporters. "It's a big change for him, and it's not easy to make that transition during the season. But we'll get him in there and I think he has a chance to be real good at it."

Peralta is 4-2 in eight starts this season but he has a 6.08 ERA in 40 innings pitched.

Peralta has made 120 career starts. He has thrown only one inning of relief -- his major league debut in April 2012.