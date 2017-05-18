Major League Baseball is investigating Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar regarding his comments made toward an Atlanta Braves pitcher during Wednesday's game, a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning and claimed he was quick-pitched by Jason Motte, yelling toward the mound before Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped in to calm things as the benches cleared.

The Blue Jays outfielder apologized for his reaction after the game but did not indicate what he said on the field.

"It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for," Pillar said, according to the Toronto Sun. "It's part of the game. It's just I'm a competitive guy, and [it was] heat of the moment.

"Obviously, I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong. It was all me."

USA Today Sports first reported that MLB was looking into Pillar's comments.

Pillar's reaction was followed by a second benches-clearing incident in the eighth inning, after slugger Jose Bautista homered to left field, stood at home plate and stared toward pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping the bat away with a towering toss.

No punches were thrown in either altercation. The Braves went on to win 8-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.