Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and John Smoltz are among 16 men appointed to a new competition committee by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

"The Competition Committee includes some of the best minds in our game, from a variety of positions and perspectives," Manfred said in a statement. "The conversations with this group will be rooted in respect for the qualities that make baseball unique and a willingness to consider ways in which we can make the game even better."

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is the only holdover from the 14-man special committee for on-field matters appointed by then-commissioner Bud Selig in 2009.

The panel, announced Thursday, includes managers Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees, Mike Matheny of the St. Louis Cardinals, Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles. There are four baseball operations executives: New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, Cleveland Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

Other club executives include Pittsburgh Pirates president Frank Coonelly, Texas Rangers managing partner Ray Davis, Washington Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner, Miami Marlins president David Samson and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

Manfred is considering implementing speedup rules in 2018 that could include a pitch clock and limits on catchers' trips to the mound.

