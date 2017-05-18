DETROIT -- Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game at Detroit.

The Orioles say Machado has a sore finger. He had played in all 38 games for Baltimore this season, hitting .224 with nine home runs.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera also is out of the lineup for a second straight day. He's recovering from a strained oblique.

Machado made the final out of Wednesday night's loss to the Tigers when C.B. Bucknor, who was umpiring first base, ruled he went around when he tried to check his swing. Machado slammed his helmet down in disbelief.