Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss at least two months and possibly a longer length of time, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney, confirming multiple reports.

Freeman will not need surgery, according to Fox Sports, which first reported news of the diagnosis.

Freeman left Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after being struck on his wrist by a pitch from Aaron Loup in the fifth inning.

The umpires initially ruled that Loup's pitch did not hit Freeman. But with Freeman in obvious pain, the Braves challenged the call, and it was reversed after a video review.

Freeman is batting .341 this season and he is tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.