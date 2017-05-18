The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar two games for using an anti-gay slur during Wednesday night's game.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters that the suspension was arrived at in consultation with Major League Baseball and the players association.

Before the suspension was announced, Pillar had apologized for "inappropriate language" to his opponent, teammates and the LGBTQ community as MLB acknowledged it was investigating the situation.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning after he says he was quick-pitched by Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte. Pillar yelled toward the mound before Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped in to calm things and the benches cleared. The Blue Jays outfielder apologized for his reaction after the game but did not indicate what he said on the field.

Thursday's statement on Twitter took his apology further. Pillar apologized to Motte, the Braves and their fans and "most importantly, to the LGBTQ community" for using "a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today."

The Blue Jays also issued a statement earlier Thursday, saying they "are extremely disappointed" and extended their own apologies "to all fans, Major League Baseball and especially the LGBTQ community."

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/ASZuzUM6RM — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 18, 2017

In 2012, then-Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar, now with the Los Angeles Angels, was suspended three games without pay for displaying an anti-gay slur on his eye-black.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and The Associated Press contributed to this report.