The Los Angeles Angels have reached an agreement on a major league deal with veteran right-hander Doug Fister, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Because of his service time, the 33-year-old Fister has agreed to be optioned to the minors, where he will prepare to be promoted, according to ESPN. But he'll be on the 40-man roster right away, which is different than if he had signed a minor league deal.

The move helps an Angels team currently without starting pitchers Garrett Richards (biceps strain) and Tyler Skaggs (oblique).

Fister reportedly had worked out for several teams in recent weeks, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.

The 33-year-old went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 2016 for the Houston Astros.

His best season came in 2014, when he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA for the Washington Nationals.