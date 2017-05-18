Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty did not take a liking to Jose Bautista flipping his bat and slowly trotting around the bases after his home run. To Bautista, "It's part of the game. It's emotions." (0:56)

Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran hit Toronto's Jose Bautista in the left thigh with his second pitch of the at-bat in the top of the first inning Thursday night at Atlanta.

The Braves weren't pleased by Bautista's bat flip on a homer in Wednesday night's game.

Bautista walked calmly to first base, while both dugouts were warned by plate umpire Paul Emmel.

Editor's Picks Braves miffed by Bautista's bat-flipping antics Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty said Wednesday night that Jose Bautista's bat-flipping antics make "the game tough to watch."

Benches emptied in Wednesday night's game after Bautista homered to left field, stood at home plate and stared toward pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping the bat away with a towering toss in Atlanta.

Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first, and Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki was waiting for Bautista when he touched home.

No punches were thrown, but O'Flaherty didn't mince words about Bautista's actions.

"That's something making the game tough to watch,'' the pitcher said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with [the Braves holding] a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.