After his bat-flipping incident Wednesday night, Jose Bautista gets drilled by Julio Teheran on the second pitch of his first at-bat Thursday. (0:40)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran hit the Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista in the left thigh with his second pitch of the at-bat in the top of the first inning Thursday night at Atlanta.

The Braves weren't pleased by Bautista's bat flip on a homer in Wednesday night's game.

Bautista walked calmly to first base, while both dugouts were warned by plate umpire Paul Emmel. In his second at-bat of the Blue Jays' 9-0 win, Bautista lasered a double to left field off Teheran with no outs in the third inning. He also singled in the fourth to go 2-for-4.

Editor's Picks Braves miffed by Bautista's bat-flipping antics Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty said Wednesday night that Jose Bautista's bat-flipping antics make "the game tough to watch."

Blue Jays' Pillar apologizes for anti-gay slur Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar has apologized for "inappropriate language" as MLB investigates his use of an anti-gay slur.

Jays' Ceciliani injures shoulder; DL stint likely Jays CF Darrell Ceciliani left Toronto's game Thursday against the Braves after injuring his left shoulder in the third inning. 2 Related

"One thing about Jose," Jays manager John Gibbons said. "I've never seen anybody like it. When he gets drilled or they throw behind him or something he always comes back to burn somebody. I've never seen anything like it."

Benches emptied in Wednesday night's game in Atlanta after Bautista homered to left field, stood at home plate and stared toward pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping the bat away with an authoritative toss.

Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first, and Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki was waiting for Bautista when he touched home.

No punches were thrown, but O'Flaherty didn't mince words about Bautista's actions.

"That's something making the game tough to watch,'' the pitcher said, referring to previous home run celebrations by the Toronto slugger. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with [the Braves holding] a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.