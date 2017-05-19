NEW YORK -- Help may be on the way for the hobbled New York Mets.

Steven Matz and Seth Lugo made their first minor league rehab appearances Thursday night, pitching to Travis d'Arnaud in a game with Class A St. Lucie.

The left-handed Matz started and went three innings, allowing a run and two hits while throwing 53 pitches against Detroit's Lakeland affiliate. The right-handed Lugo followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings on 42 pitches. Both pitchers have been sidelined since spring training with inflammation in their pitching elbows.

D'Arnaud is working his way back from a bruised right wrist. He caught seven innings and had two singles in four at-bats.

The Mets have dropped seven straight and are seven games under .500 for the first time since September 2014. The rotation has been particularly troubled, posting the third-worst ERA in the majors (5.13) entering Thursday while missing Matz, Lugo and ace Noah Syndergaard, who is out until after the All-Star break with a torn muscle in his right arm.