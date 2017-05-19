Yonder Alonso is out of the Oakland Athletics' lineup Thursday for the second straight game with a sore left knee.

Alonso, who had an MRI exam, told reporters that he may sit out Friday's game against the Red Sox.

"I don't think it's anything serious," Alonso said. "I'm hoping we give it a few days and I'll be ready."

Oakland will miss Alonso's bat in the lineup. With 12 home runs and 29 RBIs, he leads the A's in both categories.

"I want to be out there," he said. "It just sucks. But I understand my body, so I'm trying to be cautious and make sure this is two days and not two months."