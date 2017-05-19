Toronto's Darrell Ceciliani appears to injure his left shoulder by hitting a two-run homer in the third inning against Atlanta. He would leave the game. (0:38)

Blue Jays center fielder Darrell Ceciliani, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, had a run-scoring double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third before leaving Toronto's 9-0 win over Atlanta with a left shoulder injury on Thursday.

Ceciliani grabbed the shoulder soon after his home run swing. He appeared to be in pain as he ran the bases and didn't return in the bottom of the inning.

The team said he has a possible left shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation). Gibbons said he expects Ceciliani will be placed on the disabled list.

Ceciliani started in center field after Kevin Pillar was suspended two games without pay for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte during Wednesday night's game.

