The St. Louis Cardinals have taken infielder Jhonny Peralta off the disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Peralta has not played in the majors since April 15. He had been seeing reduced playing time after starting the season with a .120 batting average before he landed on the DL on April 20 with an upper respiratory infection.

He showed some progress at the plate in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis, going 4-for-11 with a double and two RBIs in three games.

In a corresponding move, rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra was optioned to Double-A Springfield. Sierra had hit .376 in seven games with the Cardinals.