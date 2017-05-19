        <
          Angels' Albert Pujols out vs. Mets because of sore hamstring

          7:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Albert Pujols was out of the Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup on Friday at the New York Mets because of a sore right hamstring.

          The 37-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning, after he was thrown out in the sixth trying to stretch a single into a double.

          Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols had an MRI, which showed tendinitis in the hamstring.

          "Nothing more than that," Scioscia said. "It's sore."

          Los Angeles is on a 10-game road trip that includes a pair of three-game series at National League ballparks, where there is no designated hitter.

          "We're just going to take a little precaution to make sure he's a certain level before he plays first base," Scioscia said. "We're just going to read it on a daily basis."

          Pujols is hitting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs, usually hitting third in the order behind AL MVP Mike Trout.

          "There's obviously going to be a little hole in your lineup, and you just work around it," Scioscia said.

          Scioscia said he would determine Pujols' availability as a pinch hitter after the star hit in the batting cage.

