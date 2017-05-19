        <
        >

          MRI on Albert Pujols' hamstring shows tendinitis

          May 19, 2017
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Albert Pujols was out of the Los Angeles Angels' lineup in Friday night's 3-0 loss at the New York Mets because of a sore right hamstring.

          The 37-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh, one inning after he was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.

          Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols had an MRI, which showed tendinitis in the hamstring.

          "Nothing more than that," Scioscia said. "It's sore."

          Los Angeles is on a 10-game trip that includes a pair of three-game series at National League ballparks, where there is no designated hitter.

          "We're just going to take a little precaution to make sure he's a certain level before he plays first base," Scioscia said. "We're just going to read it on a daily basis."

          Pujols is hitting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs, usually hitting third in the order behind AL MVP Mike Trout.

          "There's obviously going to be a little hole in your lineup, and you just work around it," Scioscia said.

          After the game, Scioscia said Pujols had not been available as a pinch hitter.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.