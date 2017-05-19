NEW YORK -- Albert Pujols was out of the Los Angeles Angels' lineup in Friday night's 3-0 loss at the New York Mets because of a sore right hamstring.

The 37-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh, one inning after he was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols had an MRI, which showed tendinitis in the hamstring.

"Nothing more than that," Scioscia said. "It's sore."

Los Angeles is on a 10-game trip that includes a pair of three-game series at National League ballparks, where there is no designated hitter.

"We're just going to take a little precaution to make sure he's a certain level before he plays first base," Scioscia said. "We're just going to read it on a daily basis."

Pujols is hitting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs, usually hitting third in the order behind AL MVP Mike Trout.

"There's obviously going to be a little hole in your lineup, and you just work around it," Scioscia said.

After the game, Scioscia said Pujols had not been available as a pinch hitter.