Justin Turner is rounding third base attempting to extend the Dodgers' lead but slows down before getting to home plate, appearing to suffer a right leg injury. (0:39)

Turner injures himself trying to score (0:39)

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a strained right hamstring.

Turner on Thursday left the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins after suffering the injury while trying to score in the seventh inning.

Turner had an MRI for the injury on Friday, after which the Dodgers announced the move.

They also recalled outfielder Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Turner pulled up after rounding third base and hobbled toward home plate, only to be tagged out after the throw from the outfield.

Turner entered the game hitting an MLB-best .379, with a home run and 17 RBIs.