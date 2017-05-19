Justin Turner is rounding third base attempting to extend the Dodgers' lead but slows down before getting to home plate, appearing to suffer a right leg injury. (0:39)

The Los Angeles Dodgers put third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a Grade 1 strained right hamstring.

Turner on Thursday left the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins after suffering the injury while trying to score in the seventh inning.

Turner had an MRI for the injury Friday, after which the Dodgers announced the move.

"We're just going to play it by ear, and see how it goes from day to day," Turner said. "We'll make sure we get it to 100 percent before we try to do anything else."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was hopeful Turner will be back "in a couple of weeks."

"It's a big blow," Roberts said. "All the components to help you win baseball games are what J.T. does."

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City to complete their roster.

Turner pulled up after rounding third base and hobbled toward home plate, only to be tagged out after the throw from the outfield.

"My second or third step past third base, it kind of grabbed on me, almost like a cramp. In hindsight, I should have stopped right then and there. Tried to make my way home. I don't think it had any effect on the injury," Turner said.

Turner is hitting an MLB-best .379, with a home run and 17 RBIs.