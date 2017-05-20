The Chicago White Sox have reached an agreement to sign Cuban prospect Luis Robert, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Robert's deal with the White Sox is expected to be worth at least $25 million, as first reported Saturday by Fox Sports.

Robert, a 19-year-old outfielder who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, has been on the radar of major league teams since he was 15.

Robert became eligible to be signed as a free agent Saturday, after Major League Baseball informed teams last month that he would not be subject to the June first-year player draft.