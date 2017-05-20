Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez continues to have problems with his finger, as the right-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday for the third time this season.

The Blue Jays said Sanchez has a laceration on his middle finger. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings against Baltimore on Friday.

He has already made two DL trips this season -- for a blister on his middle finger and for a split fingernail on his middle finger.

Sanchez, who led the American League with a 3.00 ERA last season, is 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA this season.

The Blue Jays also announced that catcher Russell Martin had been activated off the disabled list, right-hander Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and center fielder Kevin Pillar is back from his two-game suspension for making a homophobic comment toward an Atlanta Braves pitcher.

In corresponding moves, catcher Mike Ohlman has been designated for assignment and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to Buffalo.