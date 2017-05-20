Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, the team said Saturday.

The Dodgers said the 89-year-old Hall of Famer is resting comfortably, but no other details were released. The Orange County Register reported Lasorda had been in the hospital for several days.

Lasorda was in the hospital last year due to back and shoulder issues, missing Los Angeles' divisional series games against the Washington Nationals. He also went to the hospital in August after a fall that required stitches.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, leading the team to two World Series titles. He has recently served as a special adviser to the Dodgers.