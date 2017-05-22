Tim Tebow ended a five-game hitless streak with his third home run of the season Sunday in Class A Columbia's game against the West Virginia Power.

Tebow's opposite-field line drive in the fifth inning to left-center gave the Fireflies their first run in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates affiliate.

Tebow entered Sunday batting .220 in 34 games for the Mets affiliate with 26 hits, five doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 walks. He has struck out 35 times.

Fireflies manager Jose Leger said earlier this month that Tebow, 29, has put in the work to improve, showing up early for extra batting practices and shagging fly balls late. He also has dealt with the throngs of fans, home and away, clamoring to say hello, take a selfie or get an autograph.

Fireflies president John Katz haz said there's no timetable for Tebow's stay in South Carolina.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.