The Aaron Judge home run tracker

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge's prolific rookie season, and the home runs that come with it, have captivated fans across the country. Courtesy of ESPN Stats and Information research, we've captured every one of the first-year slugger's homers and the story that goes with it, from the victim on the mound to the speed off the bat.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 9

The first homer of Judge's career was a quiet sign of the big hits to come. His solo shot off Mychal Givens in the eighth inning tied the game between Baltimore and New York and set up a 7-3 Yankees win.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 10

Judge followed up his first homer of the season with a high-flying blast in an 8-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 12

This is right around when heads started turning. Judge's third straight game with a home run perhaps showed that the rookie's emergence wasn't a fluke.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 17

The Yankees were on a seven-game winning streak and about to make it eight in a row when Judge sent this one out of Yankee Stadium. He turned a hanging curveball from White Sox starter Derek Holland and sent it into the bullpen in left-center. Note to pitchers: Don't make a mistake against Aaron Judge.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 19

Hanging pitch? Check. Middle of the plate? Check. All of Judge's 6-foot-7 frame got behind this one. Poor Dylan Covey.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 22

They Yankees were up 10-5 in the top of the ninth when Judge sent this no-doubter into the upper deck of the PNC Park outfield seats. It remains Judge's longest home run of the season.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 26

No. 7 barely made it out, but man, did it get out of Fenway fast. Judge's home run gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the rival Red Sox, and New York improved to 7-0 in games when Judge hits a homer.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 28, the first

Make that 8-0. Judge had three RBIs off homers in this extra-inning win against the Orioles.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 28, the second

The rookie has a bit of clutch in him, too; his sixth-inning two-run shot came with two outs and turned a 9-2 deficit into a five-run game. Not exactly striking range, but New York used it to stage a 14-11 comeback win.

ESPN Stats and Information

April 29

Judge got his seventh home run at Yankee Stadium and fifth of more than 425 feet. It was also his 10th home run of the season, which tied the rookie record for home runs in April. He's one of three rookies to do so, and both are contemporaries: Trevor Story did it in 2016, and Jose Abreu also hit 10 in 2014.

ESPN Stats and Information

No. 1 on May 2

The first of these, a mere 332-footer, was very un-Judge-ian. It might not have made it out in many other ballparks, and it remains the shortest homer of the year for Judge.

ESPN Stats and Information

Make it two on May 2

The second, which went 391 feet, made up for that relative blooper, and it brought in three runs in an eventual 11-5 win. Still, nothing past 400 feet? Aaron had to step up his game.

ESPN Stats and Information

May 3

And step up he did. With the Yanks trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the third inning, Judge hit a towering two-run homer to bring New York within one run. The Yankees pulled off a 8-6 win courtesy of that home run and the first three-hit game of Judge's MLB career. Asked after the game if he had ever been this hot at the plate, Judge replied, "Maybe T-ball."

ESPN Stats and Information

May 14

This one hit the front wall of the Yankee Stadium outfield concourse so hard, it bounced back into play. Seriously.

ESPN Stats and Information

May 20

It was bound to happen eventually: The Yankees fell to 14-1 when Judge hits a homer in a 9-5 loss at Tampa Bay. He went opposite field off Matt Andriese in the top of the second for his fifth home run of the month. In order to match his April performance, Judge has to hit five out of the park in the next 11 games; something tells us that's entirely possible. Now, for good measure, here's a look at all those homers in one nifty chart.